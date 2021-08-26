Travel traffic light update: Which countries could change status today?

Holidaymakers are waiting to see whether the government will make any changes to its travel traffic lights when it updates the scheme later today.

According to travel experts, key European holiday destinations are unlikely to be removed from the “green list”, but there could be changes elsewhere.

Morocco, Jamaica, and St Lucia are all at risk of being moved from the “amber list” to the “red list”, said data expert Tim White.

He said that the destinations were “in real peril” of being bumped to the highest level of restrictions, because “the numbers keep getting worse”.

But there are also reports that Turkey and Pakistan will be removed from the “red list”, with the former’s embassy saying expected to be upgraded given the current scientific data.

On the whole, however, few changes to the existing lists are expected in what is the last review of the system this summer.

Paul Charles, founder of travel firm the PC Agency, wrote on Twitter: “Very few traffic light changes due tomorrow afternoon. Government simply doesn’t have the bandwidth to deal with Afghanistan, Covid and traffic lights.

“Consumers and the travel sector would prefer a simpler, cheaper, less onerous traffic lights and testing system.”

What are the rules?