Travel stocks continue ascent as London markets post mixed open

(Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Travel stocks continued their ascent this morning as London markets posted a mixed start to the day.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index edged up 0.06 per cent to 7,648.35 points, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, dropped 0.08 per cent to 22,165.73 points.

Airline stocks continued their recovery today after boosting the City yesterday.

British Airways owner IAG was among the top risers on the FTSE 100, adding 1.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, on the FTSE 250 index, short haul airline easyJet and travel operator Tui climbed 2.4 per cent and 2.25 per cent respectively.

Real estate stocks supported airlines, with the likes of housebuilder Barratt Developments and real estate investment firm Land Securities pushing the top of the FTSE 100 table.

Consumer goods giant Unilever was one of the worst performers in London this morning after it said soaring costs will force it to hike prices.

The downbeat set of results sent Unilever’s shares tumbling 3.28 per cent.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “As with many other companies across various sectors, the spectre of high input cost inflation has been a major challenge for Unilever, with commodity, freight and packaging costs providing a headwind.”

The pound gained ground on the greenback, strengthening 0.27 per cent to $1.3568.