Travel industry ‘desperately’ calls for help as jobs crisis looms

The UK travel industry “desperately” needs more government help, with 39,000 jobs already lost or at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic, trade body ABTA has warned.

The Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) said that without “tailored support” 83 per cent of firms will be at “critical or serious” risk.

Read more: Heathrow Airport boss tells No10 to ‘get a grip’ on quarantine policy as testing facility unveiled

Travel has been one of the hardest-hit sectors during the coronavirus pandemic. Much of the spring and summer was written off due to strict lockdowns around the world.

Now, as countries reopen, it is struggling to find its feet as travel restrictions remain in place between many countries. Rising coronavirus cases globally also threaten the sector.

ABTA today called for targeted support from the UK government in the form of “a package of measures to support businesses and employees”.

It said that 65 per cent of travel businesses have either had to make redundancies or have started a consultation process. And it said more must be done to reduce further job losses.

The trade association called for a new testing regime that would allow those who test negative for coronavirus to travel. Other industry groups such as Heathrow Airport have long called for a similar scheme.

Industry calls for air passenger duty cut

ABTA also asked chancellor Rishi Sunak to cut air passenger duty (APD) for summer 2021 at his autumn Budget. It also called for recovery grants for the sector.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA’s chief executive, said: “With the government’s stop-start measures, the restart of travel has not gone as hoped for the industry.”

He added: “Businesses continue to be adversely affected and jobs are being lost at an alarming rate.”

Read more: Portugal added to UK’s Covid-19 safe travel list

Last week, agency STA Travel stopped trading, putting 500 jobs at risk. Hays Travel and Tui have both announced plans to scale back in the past two months. The moves threaten well over 1,000 jobs.

The government has recently changed its travel quarantine rules, requiring those returning from certain countries to isolate for 14 days. On Saturday Croatia, Austria, and Trinidad and Tobago were added to the list.