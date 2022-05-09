Transport for London debt downgraded by ratings agency due to “uncertain” financial future

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A MAJOR ratings agency has downgraded Transport for London’s (TfL) debt due to the “uncertainty” of its long-term funding, in a further sign of the financial difficulty the operator finds itself in.

Moody’s announced it had downgraded TfL’s long-term debt as a result of weaker economic growth and higher inflation delaying the service’s return to higher passenger numbers alongside a lack of clarity over capital funding.

TfL and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, have been lobbying central government for a long-term funding settlement since the beginning of the pandemic, when passenger revenues crashed.

However the network has only been able to secure four short-term settlements from Whitehall, which TfL has warned risks ‘managed decline’ on the network.

Read more Crossrail is (almost) complete but the battle for TfL funding is far from over

The four bailouts so far have come attached with numerous conditions, including severe cost-cutting. Moody’s warned in its downgrade note that though TfL has “a strong track record of cost savings… we view further efficiencies as challenging especially in a high-inflation environment.”

TfL has already cancelled a number of capital projects and put more expensive improvements, including the extension of the Bakerloo Line, on the back-burner.

The ratings agency – which downgraded the network’s long-term unsecured debt from an A3 rating to Baa1 – also warned that additional government funding is likely to be accompanied by further “cumbersome” conditions and that service level reductions on the Tube and bus network would “prove detrimental to TfL’s long-term financial sustainability.”

The agency said weaker economic growth would also slow the return of passenger revenues to pre-pandemic levels, as would higher inflation. The firm downgraded its forecast of passenger revenue for the 2023 fiscal year to £4.3bn, down from £4.7bn.

TfL and the Mayor’s office have both been contacted for comment.