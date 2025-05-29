Trainline: CEO’s pay more than doubles as profit jumps

Jody Ford, CEO of Trainline, introduces then-Labour Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh in April 2024 in London. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Trainline has more than doubled the pay packet of its chief executive after its profit surged during its latest financial year, it has been revealed.

Jody Ford has taken home £5.6m, having been remunerated to the tune of £2.4m for the prior 12 months.

According to Trainline’s annual report, Ford’s pay packet was significantly boosted by the £3.6m in vested shares that matured at the end of the period.

Earlier this month, Trainline reported a pre-tax profit of £80.8m for the year to 28 February, 2025, up from the £48.1m it achieved in the prior 12 months.

Results filed with the London Stock Exchange also revealed the company’s revenue had increased over the same period from £396.7m to £442m.

Subscribe to the Boardroom Uncovered podcast from City AM here.

Trainline bosses ‘instrumental’ to success

Writing in Trainline’s annual report, remuneration committee chair Rakhi Goss-Custard said: “This strong performance in FY2025 meant Trainline achieved the stretch FY2025 annual bonus financial targets but not the maximum targets that were set at the start of the year for group net ticket Sales, revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

“Performance against strategic targets for the FY2025 annual bonus were broadly below threshold, highlighting the level of stretch the committee ensured was applied to performance targets.”

She added: “Jody and Pete [Wood, CFO] were instrumental in delivering the ambitious and demanding targets set by the committee back in 2022, in particular given the backdrop at the time of regulatory uncertainty in the UK, which has continued throughout the performance period, and the growth required in the International business to achieve those targets.

“As a result of this exceptional performance, 88 per cent of the FY2023 PSP award for the CEO and CFO will vest.

“Share awards to the wider employee population will similarly vest in early FY2026 sharing the success of this performance across the business.”