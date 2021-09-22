TradingView hits 550m unique users amid retail investor boom

TradingView has seen its user base surge after Covid-19 lockdowns encouraged non-professional investors to trade from the comfort of their own homes.

The website, which provides retail investors with market data and insights, reported a 400 per cent jump in membership accounts and a 237 per cent increase in visitors over the past 18 months.

With 550m unique visitors from 180 countries, equivalent to 7 per cent of the world’s population, the site is a clear favourite amongst retail investors who are expected to spend $1tn on stocks and shares by the end of the 2021.

Commenting on the figures, James Maddison, Chief Vision Officer for the website, said, “TradingView was created with the belief that educated participation in global markets is the best means of increasing individual financial wellbeing.

“All of our tools and features work towards this goal of allowing anyone, anywhere, to look, learn, and succeed through trading and investing… not just the privileged few,” he added.

TradingView, which launched in 2011, offers market-leading charts and analysis tools to users for little or no cost.

The news comes after a survey by Charles Schwab, a multinational financial services company, found that 15 per cent of retail investors began trading during the pandemic.

Amid growing non-professional interest in trading, retail investment platform RobinHood has been treated to breakaway success in 2021 with transaction volumes of $451m in the first half of the year, up 141 per cent.

Read more: Robinhood transaction volumes hit $451m amid surging interest in crypto