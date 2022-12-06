Toyota unveils first hydrogen-powered SUV as part of net-zero strategy

Toyota has unveiled the first prototype for its hydrogen-powered SUV as part of the company’s net-zero strategy.

A middle-sized Corolla SUV, the prototype can accommodate up to five passengers and it’s powered by a 1.6-litre engine as well as by hydrogen fuel tanks.

Hydrogen combustion engines use already existing internal combustion engines while working on quick refuelling times.

The technology is one of the many the Japanese car manufacturer is currently looking at as part of its ‘the power of and’ net-zero technology.

The marque wants to reach net-zero in Europe and the UK by 2040 at the latest and to do so it will continue to make hybrid cars, focusing simultaneously on the production of electric and hydrogen vehicles.

While testing will soon begin in Japan, Toyota remains unsure whether hydrogen combustion will be used for road cars in the near future.