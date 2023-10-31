Toxic ‘Tech Bros’: 20 per cent of men disapprove of women in tech

New research has revealed that a fifth of men working in tech roles believe that women are naturally less suited to working in the sector.

Fawcett Society‘s report, in partnership with Virgin Media O2, exposed a widespread toxic ‘tech bro’ culture, with 72 per cent of women in tech roles reporting having experienced at least one form of sexism at work.

This includes being paid less than male colleagues and sexist ‘banter’ and questioning of their skills and abilities.

Women with STEM qualifications are highly suited to a career in technology, and indeed more than a third of them who aren’t currently working in the sector are interested.

However, many are put off by their perceptions of the industry and who it’s for.

More than a quarter of women outside of tech think there is more sexist behaviour in tech than in other types of work.

‘System Update: Addressing the Gender Gap in Tech’ also revealed this issue is particularly acute for Black women, with one in three having been assumed not to hold a technical role.

Instead, women were assumed to work in marketing or HR or to be present in a meeting only to take the minutes.

A reported 32 per cent of women working in tech roles believe there is a gender bias during recruitment, with 14 per cent having been made to feel uncomfortable because of their gender during the application process.

Jemima Olchawski, Fawcett Society chief executive said: “This report rings alarm bells for a sector that prides itself on being future-facing. It’s unacceptable that so many women are being locked out of tech because damaging and plain wrong sexist ideas are thriving in a predominantly male workforce.

“It’s really no surprise that four in 10 women consider leaving their role when toxic ‘tech bro’ cultures are so widespread, and women are diminished by male colleagues.”

Fawcett Society is calling for businesses, government and schools to work together to achieve change, including reducing bias at application, promoting an inclusive social culture, and providing equitable training, pay and progression.

In response to the report, Virgin Media O2 has committed to reviewing every recommendation in detail to accelerate change across its business.