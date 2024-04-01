Touchlines given zebra stripe makeover for Investec Champions Cup matches

RUGBY FANS watching the world’s most iconic cross-border club competition will witness a world first this weekend – with sponsors Investec bringing new life to the touchline and in-goal areas.

Investec’s iconic zebra mascot will be re-imagined for the rugby pitch, with touchlines and try lines alike given a zebra stripe pattern in this coming weekend’s Investec Champions Cup matches.

And in-goal areas between the try line and dead-ball lines will be given a black and white zebra pattern background – similar to that seen across the pond in the NFL.

Groundsmen and women across Europe will be touching up their pitches to bring added life to the field.

The pitch makeover marks the bank’s first year sponsoring the competition with pitches the best sides in Europe and South Africa against each other.

Investec’s brand chief April Stripe said the new touchlines and markings would bring another level of excitement to the competition.

“We’d be foolish not to take advantage of our sponsorship and the growing excitement as the tournament kicks back into life this April.

“The zebra has been an iconic part of our bank for years and we are thrilled to see that mirrored at rugby grounds up and down the land this weekend.”

Matches start on Friday evening,, with Harlequins taking on Glasgow Warriors at the Stoop in the Investec Champions Cup.