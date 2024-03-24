Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi in the running to become Very Group chair

Nadhim Zahawi said 24-hour vaccination sites would be piloted in London by the end of the month.

Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi is reportedly in talks to become the next chair of online retailer Very Group, potentially joining the swathe of Tory politicians that will not stand in the next election.

Zahawi is said to be a strong contender for the role, Sky News reported this weekend, although discussions for who could take the top job are ongoing.

It comes as Zahawi has been playing a role as an intermediary between the Barclay family and the Abu Dhabi-based investor IMI Investments in its attempted bid for The Daily Telegraph.

If Zahawi is offered the position, it is likely he will step down as an MP at the forthcoming election, joining many other Tory MPs, including former Prime Minster Theresa May and former Conservative Party chairman Sir Brandon Lewis, who have confirmed they will not be running in the next election.

Last month Very Group, which has performed well in recent months, confirmed Dirk Van den Berghe was stepping down as its chairman after a two year stint. Aidan Barclay, former Telegraph chair, is now acting as its interim chief.

City A.M. has contacted Zahawi and Very Group for a comment.