Tory MP: Let supermarkets suffer to bring back the village shop

A Conservative MP has today said it is in the UK’s “long-term interest” for supermarkets to face crippling shortages and that he would like more local producers to be able to sell their milk in village shops.

West Dorset MP Chris Loder told a fringe event at the Tory party conference in Manchester that it would be a good thing if “logistics chains do break” as the UK faces goods and petrol shortages.

Petrol shortages are still being seen in London and the South East, while pictures of empty supermarket shelves across the country have been splashed across newspaper frontpages this week.

Boris Johnson admitted today that the shortages could last until Christmas, however Loder said this would not be a bad thing.

“It is in our mid and long-term interest that these logistics chains do break,” he said.

“It will mean the farmer down the street will be able to sell their milk in the village shop like they did decades ago. It is because these commercial predators – that is the supermarkets – have wiped that out and I’d like to see that come back.”

