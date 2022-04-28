Tory MP Jamie Wallis charged over car crash

Britain’s Conservative MP Jamie Wallis arrives at the House of Commons

Conservative MP Jamie Wallis has been charged for fleeing the scene of a car cash in Wales last year.

South Wales Police has charged Wallis with failing to stop, driving without due care and attention, failure to report a road traffic collision and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.

Wallis came out as the first trans MP last month and is the MP for Bridgendin South Wales.

He will appear before Cardiff magistrates court on 10 May.

South Wales Police said: “Jamie Wallis, 37, from Cowbridge has been charged with failing to stop following a road traffic collision, failure to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.”

The Tory MP said last month that he had been through a series of traumatic incidents over the past two years, including attempted blackmail and being raped.