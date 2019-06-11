Tuesday 11 June 2019 10:38 am
Tory leadership race: Leadsom says ‘politics has failed dismally’
Former leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom said today “politics has failed dismally” by not delivering Brexit. Speaking at the launch of her campaign for the Tory leadership Leadsom promised to leave the European Union on 31 October. “Over the last three years politics has failed dismally. It has failed to deliver on the biggest democratic decision in our history. Fulfilling that democratic decision is now urgent and vital, it cannot and will not be put off any longer. Leaving the EU on 31 October, is for me, a hard red line,” she said. Leadsom said the uncertainty over Brexit has meant other key policy areas had not been getting the attention they deserve.
“Bringing our country back together, healing the divisions, promoting social justice, building new homes, securing our streets, helping our businesses to thrive, a transformative offer to young people, achieving a carbon neutral economy.
“These are just a few of the priorities we should be focusing on in government, but because of the uncertainty and failure over Brexit, they just haven’t received the attention they deserve,” Leadsom said.
Former chief whip Mark Harper also launched his campaign this morning.
He pitched a plan for a new Brexit deal which he says he is the man to negotiate.
“My plan is realistic and it is credible, and I think, having listened to the other candidates, it is the only one that is,” he said.
Harper said the reason he should be entrusted with the UK’s negotiations with the EU is that he was the only candidate untainted by previous failures.
“Every single one of them has participated in the fundamental misjudgments that have got us where we are,” he said.
Harper said promises by hard Brexit candidates Leadsom, Dominic Raab and Boris Johnson to leave the EU on 31 October were not credible.
He said the only way a no-deal Brexit could pass parliament was if “you have strained every sinew to get a deal”.
International development secretary Rory Stewart will launch his leadership campaign this afternoon.
The favourite, Boris Johnson, was attacked by rivals yesterday after unveiling a £10bn tax cut for 3m people.
Environment secretary Michael Gove used his campaign launch speech to attack the former foreign secretary.
“One thing I will never do as prime minister is to use our tax and benefits system to give the already wealthy another tax cut,” he said.
Dominic Raab, the former Brexit secretary, argued the policy would be difficult to sell in Labour marginal seats, saying: “I’d much rather be going there saying that I’m going to cut the taxes of the lowest paid in work than succumbing to what will inevitably [be], whoever’s the prime minister, the caricature of that ‘you’re the party of privilege’.”
Health secretary Matt Hancock was also cool on Johnson’s plan, arguing that as Prime Minister he would only cut taxes “when we can afford it”.
Ten contenders secured the required backing of eight MPs each to progress through to the first ballot: Michael Gove, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Dominic Raab, Matt Hancock, Andrea Leadsom, Mark Harper, Esther McVey and Rory Stewart.
