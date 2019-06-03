- Business
- Sport
Sam Torrance: Patrick Cantlay back to winning ways with a little help from Jack NicklausPatrick Cantlay and Jack Nicklaus go back a long way, to when a young Cantlay earned the award named after [...]June 3, 201912233
Shipping firm hit with £850,000 fine for paying bribes in AngolaA shipping firm was today fined £850,000 for bribery in Angola that secured it contracts worth $20m (£15.8m). FH Bertling, [...]June 3, 201912233
Weekly Grill: Double Michelin starred chef Hélène Darroze talks about her new restaurant in Paris, the joy of boiled eggs and cooking for Jacques ChiracWho are you and what do you do? My name is Hélène Darroze, I am a cuisinière and mother. Most [...]June 3, 201912233
Ferrari Dino ‘Evo’ review: This modified Italian stallion is a £300,000 delightFerraris are works of automotive art, says conventional wisdom; modifying one is like daubing Dulux on the Sistine Chapel. Not [...]June 3, 201912233
The markets a week on from the worst European election results in Tory historyWhile the pound begins to recover from the European election results, Bitcoin hits a new 2019 high. By Monday 27 [...]June 3, 201912233
Sweden will not detain Wikileaks founder Julian Assange after court declines prosecutors’ requestA Swedish court has declined to detain Wikileaks founder Julian Assange today, making it impossible for prosecutors to demand extradition from [...]June 3, 201912233
Axel Springer doubles stake in FTSE struggler PurplebricksA major backer of Purplebricks has doubled its stake in the online estate agency, as the group battles to shore [...]June 3, 201912233
Shares in Kcom jump as it backs £563m Macquarie takeover bidShares in Hull-based broadband firm Kcom have jumped more than 12 per cent after it unveiled a £563m takeover bid from [...]June 3, 201912233
Law firm DWF announces revenue bump in first results since listingLaw firm DWF said today it grew revenue 15 per cent in 2019 in its first trading update since it [...]June 3, 201912233
John Myers: a radio giantWhen I heard that John Myers had died unexpectedly, I felt more than the usual range of regretful emotions. It’s [...]June 3, 201912233
