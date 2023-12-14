Top 10 films of the year, from Barbie to Oppenheimer

The top 10 films of the year, from Barbie to Oppenheimer, curated by our film critic Victoria Luxford

After years of uncertainty, cinema has not only found more stability at the box office this year, but enjoyed a shift in storytelling styles. For the first time since 2013, the highest grossing Hollywood movie isn’t a

sequel, and superhero fatigue may finally be forcing change in our blockbuster landscape.

There have been some absolute gems in the last 12 months, and here are my top 10 films of the year.

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese proves he is still capable of making films with the kind of ambition that few other

filmmakers would even dare. Stunning lead performances from Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio

and Robert DeNiro underpin a story that pulls back the curtain on a violent and ugly chapter in

American history. Simply staggering to watch, even in a year of thoughtful movies this stands out in

the crowd. Oppenheimer

Tied with Barbie in terms of quality and release date, for me Christopher Nolan’s tale of

The Destroyer of Worlds is a thoroughly captivating watch. From the superb script to Cillian Murphy’s central performance, to the scene stealing moments from Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr, this is a cinephile’s dream. Barbie

If we were talking cultural impact, this movie would be number one. Greta Gerwig mastered the art of a

commercial film that can still make you think, as well as laugh hysterically and shed a tear. It spoke

to women from a variety of backgrounds, articulating rage in a way that felt suited to the bubblegum pink world on screen. Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling deserve all the plaudits. Bottoms

Emma Seligman’s follow up to Shiva Baby is the type of high school movie I wish existed when I was

growing up. A story of diverse, interesting, and endearingly flawed characters working out the path

to adulthood is immensely charming, as well as off-the-wall and hilarious. Anatomy of A Fall

The arthouse favourite of 2023, this exploration of truth and bias digs deep into your mind and

doesn’t let go for days. Less of a whodunit, and more a meditation on guilt, Sandra Hüller is

astounding as the woman at the centre of it all. Likely to be a big contender during Oscar season, it’s

a tough watch but utterly worthwhile. Sisu

This blood-splattered revenge thriller from Finland spoke to my love of Grindhouse, Tarantino-like

chaos! There’s not a lot to it in terms of plot (think Rambo but in post-War Finland), but Jalmari

Helander directs with so much swagger, turning this cat-and-mouse chase into delightfully insane

carnage. Past Lives

A love story where the head leads the heart. Mainstream audiences have been trained to expect

certain tropes from on-screen romance, but this story about two childhood friends reconnecting and questioning their destinies breaks all the rules. This is a delightful tale that bravely, brilliantly avoids melodrama.