Drive around London in a Barbie movie inspired car with Sixt

This could be you…. if you rent Sixt’s new Barbiecore-inspired Mini Convertible

Unless you’ve been hiding under a pink sound-proofed boulder this July, you’ll have noticed that the Barbie movie is coming out soon, next Friday 21 July.

It’s hard to remember a movie in recent years that has had more pre-release publicity, from the on-set photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken in rollerblades right through to the eccentric premiere photos from around the world.

A couple of key trends have followed, the #Barbiecore style trend, which has seen 375 million TikTok searches, and the Barbenheimer phenomenon, which already has its own Wikipedia page, about how to huge but varied films are coming out on the same day. Film fans are also planning to dress up and see both films at once (Oppenheimer also comes out next Friday.)

The Mini Convertible available from Sixt

Now Londoners can get their hands on Barbie’s actual pink car (!), well, almost. As the Sixt car rental company has made a pink Barbiecore Mini available for rental in London.

Hire the Hot Pink Mini Convertible from the Sixt Shepherd’s Bush branch by emailing sixtbarbiecorecar@smarts.agency or getting in touch with SIXT via their social channels.

So there you have it, channel your inner Gosling or Robbie by dressing up in your most eccentric hot pink finery and pootle past Big Ben and Westminster while getting papped by passers-by.

Tim Vetters, Managing Director of SIXT UK said: “With pink taking over this summer, we thought it was time for car rental to get in on the action. We wanted to create a car that was as vibrant, eye-catching and on-trend as our customers!”

SIXT UK has also just announced a new opening in Heathrow Terminal 2, so they’ve become the only operator at T2 to allow travellers to collect their car at the terminal.

The Barbie movie is in cinemas from next Friday 21 July

