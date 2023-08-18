Barbie smashes into Spotify top ten soundtracks of all time

Barbie movie (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

We all know the Barbie movie has been breaking box office records – but now it’s also breaking music records too. The Margot Robbie movie has now broken into the top 10 most streamed soundtracks on Spotify, despite only having been releaswed months ago.

It enters a list of classic soundtracks including Hamilton, Pulp Fiction and The Lion King. There are also some more unexpected inclusions, including Forest Gump coming in at number one with more than 6 billion streams. Barbie has been streamed more than 800,000 times, according to research by headphonesty.com.

The list skews towards modern films, with three of the top ten released in the last three years (Hamilton, Top Gun: Mavericks and Barbie) and six released in the last decade (Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse, Coco, Interstellar) – showing the movie OST is more popular than ever in the age of streaming.

Here’s the list in full:

1 – Forrest Gump – 1994

Streams: 6,124,261,608

2 – Hamilton – 2020

Streams: 5,805,467,758

3 – Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse – 2018

Streams: 4,032,056,381

4 – Top Gun: Maverick – 2022

Streams: 1,888,544,181

5 – Pulp Fiction – 1994

Streams: 1,496,979,758

6 – The Lion King – 1994

Streams: 1,430,026,401

7 – Coco – 2017

Streams: 1,087,039,762

8 – Interstellar – 2014

Streams: 890,594,134

9 – The Matrix – 1999

Streams: 887,530,734

10 – Barbie – 2023

Streams: 808,215,439

“Soundtracks in films are the symphonies of emotions, the unsung storytellers that dance beneath the dialogue and visuals, weaving the invisible threads that bind hearts to the silver screen,” said a spokesperson from Headphonesty.com .

“They transform mere scenes into unforgettable moments, and silence into a canvas painted with the hues of feeling. A film’s soul resonates in its soundtrack, echoing long after the credits roll, a melody etched into the memories of audiences. The importance of music in film has been long understood and there have been some incredible composers over the years creating some of the most iconic music of all time.”