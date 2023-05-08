Too soon to call Erling Haaland the Premier League’s best ever, says Lianne Sanderson

Erling Haaland can equal Lianne Sanderson’s 52 goals in an English top flight season when Manchester City play Real Madrid on Tuesday

The pool of strikers whose statistics measure up to Erling Haaland’s prodigious goal scoring record is even smaller than the Uefa fan club at Manchester City.

Dixie Dean’s 63-goal haul in 1927-28 remains the benchmark for a single season in English football but there is another, less frequently cited tally that Haaland is still to equal.

Lianne Sanderson smashed 52 goals in just 38 games in 2007-08 as she helped Arsenal to win the quadruple – not bad for someone who claims hitting the net wasn’t her strongest suit.

“I wouldn’t even say that scoring goals was the thing that I was good at,” former England star Sanderson, now a leading pundit and commentator, told City A.M.

“When I went to play in the USA I played No10 and was more of an assister. I love scoring goals but I didn’t have that fire in my belly where I’d be angry if I didn’t score.”

Haaland has already set a new record of 35 Premier League goals in a single season and has racked up 51 from 45 games in all competitions for City so far this term.

He can equal Sanderson’s mark when City visit Real Madrid in a mouthwatering Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

The Norway international’s feats have already sparked debate about whether he is the best marksman in Premier League history, but Sanderson believes that tag is premature.

“Sometimes people suffer with recentism and they forget Alan Shearer, Andy Cole and all of these amazing players because it’s all about the now,” Sanderson said.

“I have so much respect for Erling Haaland. When people come to the Premier League they are often talked about not being up to speed. I never had any doubt that he’d be fine but I don’t think anybody saw him breaking the numbers like he is.

Lianne Sanderson (left) scored 52 goals in just 38 games as Arsenal Women won the quadruple in 2008

“It will still take a little bit more for me to say that he is the best there’s ever been in the league because I think it’s a disservice to Shearer and those centre-forwards. If he can consistently do that for 10 years, then absolutely.”

Sanderson will be dusting off her shooting boots, four years after hanging them up, for a charity match at Selhurst Park on Bank Holiday Monday 29 May.

Goals 4 G.O.S.H. is also set to feature former pros Anton Ferdinand, Jay Bothroyd and Wayne Routledge, celebrities and reality TV stars raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“I’m all about energy and good vibes and every year it has been like that,” said Sanderson, who is making her third appearance in the annual game.

“The game is amazing but being able to go to the hospital and deliver the money to the children is very special. That’s when you realise the magnitude of what you’re doing. It’s something I feel passionately about.”

Sanderson is due to play in the Goals 4 G.O.S.H. charity game at Selhurst Park this month, having lifted the trophy last year

Sanderson helped to raise £25,000 last year and enjoyed the bonus of leading her team to victory in the fixture in her native south London.

Fundraising has already exceeded that sum this time around, and the ever-competitive former Chelsea, Juventus and DC United player, 35, is eyeing more success on and off the field.

“I always want to win whatever I do,” she said. “I prepare like I’m playing a game. I’m nowhere near as fit as I was when I played but you never lose your touch and I still want to win. But the most important thing is the money raised.”

For more information and to buy tickets for the Goals 4 G.O.S.H. match, visit https://goals4gosh.komi.io