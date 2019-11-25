Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are both “peddling fantasies” ahead of the upcoming General Election, Tony Blair will say today.



At an event in London, the former Prime Minister is set to criticise the country’s two main parties for offering a stark choice, aiming to win over voters “on the basis that whatever your dislike of what they’re offering, the alternative is worse”.

The comments come a day after the Conservatives unveiled their notably low-key manifesto – a stark contrast to Labour’s huge spending promises.



Blair, who was in office for 10 years until 2007, will say that many Brits are “scratching their heads, changing their minds, floating and unsure” before the vote on 12 December.



“The unifying sentiment is a desire, bordering on the febrile, to end the mess, to wake from the nightmare,” he will say in a speech at a Reuters newsmaker event.



“This desire, though completely understandable, is in danger of leading us into a big mistake; and frankly we cannot afford another of those.”



The former Labour leader will criticise the Tories for offering up the “fantasy” of getting Brexit done, when the reality is that they will start new talks on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU that could “last for years”.

Equally, he will slam the Labour party under Corbyn for offering a “revolution”.



“The problem with revolutions is never how they begin but how they end,” he will say.

