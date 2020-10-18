Tony Blair accused of breaching Covid restrictions after not quarantining

Tony Blair has been accused of breaking the UK’s Covid restrictions, after being seen out at a restaurant when he should have been quarantining.
Photos have emerged today in the Sunday Telegraph of the former prime minister leaving a restaurant in Mayfair last month just 10 days after arriving back from the US.
He had travelled to the White House in Washington DC to attend a signing ceremony of historic treaties, which saw Israel forge formal relations with the UAE and Bahrain.
Blair did not have a quarantine exemption as he was not a returning diplomat or staff member of an international body, such as the UN.
A spokesperson for Blair said he “posed no risk to anyone” as he had taken many coronavirus tests when arriving in the US and after returning to the UK.
They added: “We believe he followed all UK and US government guidelines as advised.”
The former Labour PM has been vocal throughout the pandemic about the need for Boris Johnson’s government to increase its testing capacity, including at airports.