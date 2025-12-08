TomNext Raises Funding to Build the Intelligence Layer for Private Markets

TomNext, the LP-focused intelligence and infrastructure layer for private markets, announced that it has secured investment led by Panghea Capital Partners, with participation from Consello, Blizzard the Avalanche Fund, Altea Partners and other strategic backers and prominent angel investors across wealth management, fintech and digital assets.

The raise coincides with TomNext emerging from stealth and launching a closed beta with a select set of family offices, wealth advisors and private-market investors.

TomNext addresses the structural inefficiencies that slow down capital deployment and constrain scalability across the $22tn alternative assets ecosystem. Investors, commonly referred to as Limited Partners (LPs), face higher deal flow but remain bottlenecked by fragmented diligence workflows, unstructured data, inconsistent reporting and cumbersome execution infrastructure still running on analog rails and heavily constrained by human capital. TomNext replaces this with a unified, secure, AI-powered workflow layer.

Designed specifically for LPs, TomNext leverages institutional-grade AI to structure deal collateral, streamline diligence and give users greater visibility across private equity, private credit, venture and real-assets allocations. Early next year, TomNext plans to add digital execution and orchestration underpinned by tokenization to its platform.

Itay Tuchman, CEO & Co-Founder at TomNext highlighted

“Private market investing has scaled massively, but the workflows most LPs rely on have not. They’re manual, fragmented and opaque and they slow down decision-making at the exact moment investors need clarity and speed. TomNext is built to change that. This funding allows us to bring institutional-grade intelligence to every LP, not just those with large teams, and our beta is the first step in proving how we can help bring emerging technology to speed up and improve the quality of decision making.”

Fernando Lopez Munoz, CEO, Panghea Capital Partners, said

“We backed TomNext because the industry is long overdue for an LP-first platform. Wealth managers and family offices are drowning in documents, data gaps and operational risk. TomNext’s vision in both its AI approach and its tokenized transaction-layer vision has the potential to become critical infrastructure for alternative-asset allocators globally.”

About TomNext

TomNext is the intelligence layer for private markets – connecting teams, information and insights in one secure workspace. Powered by adaptive AI agents, it transforms fragmented data into structured, decision-ready intelligence for investors and advisors seeking speed, clarity and confidence in private markets.

