Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, is expected to quit over a sexism row.

Mori, 83, has faced widespread calls to resign since saying that women talk too much earlier this month.

The former prime minster of Japan is set to step down at a board meeting tomorrow, local media reported.

“I must apologise again for this matter,” Mori told Nippon TV today. “I can’t let this problem carry on any longer.”

The delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics are due to take place later this year despite concerns over Covid-19.

Mori sparked the controversy by telling a meeting: “If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat. They have difficulty finishing, which is annoying.”

His comments provoked widespread condemnation and a petition for him to resign.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka criticised Mori, calling his remarks “ignorant”.

He apologised but had insisted he would not step down from a role he has held since 2014.

Mori inflamed the row with further comments, when asked whether he truly thought women talked too much.

“I don’t listen to women that much lately so I don’t know,” he said.

Saburo Kawabuchi, the 84-year-old former head of Japan’s football association, is tipped to replace Mori.