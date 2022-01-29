Toast the partygate PM with a special Boris brew

If the endless partygate scandal has put you in the mood for a drink, one brewery has the beer for you.

Perfect 10 pale ale by Congleton-based Beartown Brewery is equally at home being drunk in the garden or sitting at your desk in the office, and is said to pair excellently with Colin the Caterpillar Cake. The limited-edition, 4.8%-ABV beer’s can pays homage to electronic music act Altern-8’s iconic acid house iconography, featuring an image of Boris Johnson in a face mask.

“It is a comic reminder of the strange times we live in, with the constant Covid-related drama showing no sign of slowing down, plus an increase in the government hosting cheese and wine meetings,” the brewer says.

The beer will be available to buy in bottles, cans or kegs via the brewery website while stocks – and Johnson himself – last.

Beartown is not the first company to get political in beer branding. The edgelords over in the BrewDog marketing department created Hello My Name is Vladimir beer, featuring the Russian president wearing make-up against a pink backdrop, after the country passed new anti-gay legislation.

Donald Trump has inevitably been the target of many creative brewers, including Dock Street Brewer’s Short Fingered Stout and Spiteful Brewing’s Dumb Donald. Bill Clinton and Bernie Sanders have also been the subject of their own lagers.