TITAN Group Launches a New Strategic Partnership in Greece and Wider European Markets in the Field of Advanced Mortars, Adding to Its Portfolio of New Businesses

TITAN (Brussels:TITC) has launched a new strategic partnership in Greece in the field of advanced mortars and external thermal insulation systems, in line with the Group’s strategic growth direction TITAN FORWARD 2029. Specifically, it is entering a strategic partnership with the F.H.L. I. KIRIAKIDIS Group to create a joint dry mortar company, aiming to offer innovative and competitive products and services in the growing Greek market. The new company, in which TITAN will hold a majority stake, will leverage the extensive experience and technical expertise of both partners.

This partnership continues TITAN’s successful path of investments and collaborations in Europe, expanding its footprint beyond cement, ready mix, and aggregates into adjacent businesses in the building materials sector, such as alternative cementitious materials, precast and mortars solutions. The portfolio of such new businesses with high growth potential includes the previously announced 2025 investments in Aegean Perlites, Greece, Vezirhan, Türkiye (pozzolanic materials) and PEEL, U.K (reclaimed cementitious); and the recent acquisition of Baupartner, Bosnia, in partnership with Molins (precast solutions), all of which align with TITAN’s FORWARD 2029 growth strategy.

Yanni Paniaras, CEO TITAN Europe, commented: “These investments underscore TITAN’s commitment to building on its historic European presence and investing in the region, leveraging its strong local brands and collaborating with partners who share its values and vision to capture opportunities for growth in the rapidly transforming building materials sector and evolving customer needs.”

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe – including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France – and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and the Athens Exchange, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

