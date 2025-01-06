Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Time to Get Tough on Retailers Selling Vapes to Children

The UK has set its sights on becoming ‘smoke-free’ by 2030. This is a bold and

commendable ambition, and one which BAT UK supports. Yet, a lack of action

around underage vaping and an increase of illicit vapes has diminished trust in the

role of vaping at a precarious moment in Britain’s smoke-free journey.



There is widespread consensus that vaping has encouraged millions of smokers to

switch. The influential Cochrane Review of 78 studies, examining 22,000

participants, found that nicotine vapes led to higher levels of switching than

traditional nicotine replacement therapies, such as patches and chewing gums.



But herein lies the salutary story of unintended consequences. A product that is

providing an alternative for adult smokers now needs to be further safeguarded from

the underaged.



Let us be clear: the underaged should not vape.



While the new Tobacco & Vapes Bill – currently before Parliament – is making strides

towards this ambition, it is destined to come up far short unless existing enforcement

measures are significantly strengthened. This is a once in a generation opportunity

to get the UK’s smoke-free ambitions back on track and it falls to MPs to make sure

the small details of the bill pack a big enough punch.



The Tobacco & Vapes Bill introduces a retail licensing scheme which is a step in the

right direction and means vapes will only be sold by someone with a licence. But

whilst this step is essential, the vape licence will be little more than paper laws if not

complemented by robust enforcement. Weak penalties will not deter unscrupulous

retailers.



Consider the proposed £200 on-the-spot fine for retailers caught selling vapes to

underage customers which is currently being considered by lawmakers.



New independent research commissioned by BAT UK in December shows that two

thirds of the country think that a £200 fine is too lenient, with the highest support for

penalties of up to £1,000. The public has the right idea.



Retailers would only need to sell a small-scale number of illicit vapes to a handful of

children to exceed the £200 fine which opportunistic vendors may simply deem as

the cost of doing quick and easy business.



The same level of fines will also apply for those retailers who stock and sell single-

use vapes after they are banned on 1st June. Yet again, a worrying lack of

meaningful deterrent provides unscrupulous retailers with little reason to comply.



Equally concerning is the absence of clear thresholds for punishing repeat offenders.

Under current proposals, there is no specified limit to how many times a retailer can

be fined before losing their retail license. Public sentiment is overwhelmingly in

favour of harsher consequences: two thirds support permanently revoking licenses

after three violations, i.e., three strikes and you’re out. Anything less sends the

wrong message and undermines trust in the system.



Timing is another critical issue. While the introduction of a retail licensing scheme is

a positive development, delays in implementing it risk eroding public confidence and

currently there is no indication of an implementation timeline. A majority of the public

however want the scheme introduced within the next three months, with just 1%

willing to wait longer than two years.



Vaping has already transformed the public health landscape in the country, enabling

millions of smokers to transition from cigarettes to smoke-free alternatives. Indeed,

ASH data shows more than half of current vapers in the UK are former smokers.



Yet with just six years remaining to reach smoke-free status and still over six million

smokers there is no room for error. Meanwhile, the rise of underage vaping and illicit

vapes has rightly prompted calls from the public for stricter controls over who can

sell vapes, and stronger punishments for those that sell them to underage children.



Without these additional measures, this new legislation risks being little more than a

missed opportunity. The stakes are too high to settle for half measures.