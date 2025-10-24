Time-capsule 1982 Mercedes-Benz 500SL uncovered

What might be the most well-preserved Mercedes-Benz outside of a museum has been revealed.

With only 42 miles on its odometer, and never registered for the road, this stunning Mercedes 500SL looks identical to when it left the factory in 1982.

Finished in Blue Green Metallic, the time-warp R107-generation 500SL has been acquired by Mercedes-Benz specialists SL Shop in Warwickshire.

However, the incredible sports car will not join the SL Shop’s extensive inventory of SLs for sale. Instead, it will be preserved for other enthusiasts to enjoy, and displayed at Mercedes-Benz World in Surrey.

A lifetime spent in storage

The R107-generation 500SL was purchased by Mr Hough, a successful watchmaker, for £24,400 in November 1982. Some £2,331 was spent on optional extras, including air conditioning, heated leather seats and metallic paint.

Mr Hough had the Mercedes-Benz trailered to his home in Gnosall, Staffordshire, where it was placed into a dehumidified garage. The engine and exhaust also had Waxoyl applied to preserve them.

Once stored in the garage, the 500SL remained unused, although Mr Hough did create a hallmarked sterling silver Mercedes-Benz badge, which still accompanies the vehicle.

There is said to be no trace of corrosion on the special 500SL, and the uncompleted V55/5 registration forms have been preserved.

A true automotive time capsule

Sam Bailey, founder and managing director of the SL Shop, said: “This 500SL is the closest reflection of the original R107 SL blueprints — a reference point for our technicians and a benchmark for the wider Mercedes-Benz community who continue to preserve these wonderful machines.

‘’We first learned of it 15 years ago, when Mr Hough approached me at the NEC Classic Car Show, and we agreed that one day SL Shop would become its custodian. This car will never be offered for sale and instead, we are creating a dedicated climate-controlled space where this remarkable time capsule will remain on display as a lasting tribute to Mr Hough’s passion.”

First launched in 1980, the 500SL was the range-topping model for the R107 Mercedes-Benz SL. Powered by a 5.0-litre V8 with 240hp, it could reach a top speed of 140mph.

John Redfern writes for Retro Motor