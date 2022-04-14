Three Senior Tech Roles to Apply For This Week

Getty images

Moving up to a senior role takes some consideration: you may be at the top of your game in

technical terms and a complete whizz at what you do, but it’s worth considering that making the

transition from a team member to a leadership position needs a bit of careful consideration.



To prepare, you could ask for some project management experience in your current role to get a

sense of what’s involved in setting goals and managing people, look for a mentor you admire to

coach you on the finer details of management, or undertake a specialised course – and see if

your employer will foot the bill.



If you’re ready to take that leap now, here are three senior roles we like the look of – and there

are plenty more across all skill levels on our Job Board too.



Head of Regulatory and AML Compliance, Seedrs

The company: Seedrs’ mission is “equity crowdfunding done properly.” It allows investors of all

sizes a slice of the investment pie, giving anyone a chance to take an equity stake in a growing

business.

The job: Head of Regulatory & AML Compliance is a leadership role which will provide you with

exposure to all areas of the business and relevant regulations.

What you’ll need: With over five years’ experience in a similar role within the financial services

industry (in a platform-based business preferred), you’ll be SMF16 and SMF17 and therefore

responsible for ensuring Seedrs complies with relevant rules and regulations. You’ll lead an

excellent Compliance and AML team by setting team strategy and goals. You’ll be expected to

have a strong knowledge and understanding of relevant money laundering laws and regulations,

and FCA requirements for an investment business.



Find out more about the Head of Regulatory & AML Compliance role and for more open roles at

Seedrs, visit our Job Board.

Senior Compensation Lead, Equity and Share Plans, Monzo

The company: Monzo was one of the earliest of a number of new app-based challenger banks

in the UK and it allows full financial visibility, putting all your other bank accounts and credit

cards in one place.

The job: The Senior Compensation Lead, Equity & Share Plans role reports into the VP of

Reward, and you’ll make a huge impact on the success of the company by leading and

delivering critical reward projects and activity.

What you’ll need: You’ll be an employee share plan expert and can demonstrate experience

managing employee share plans, and in particular share option plans. You’ll have strong

knowledge of HMRC share plan rules, and it will be preferable if you’ve worked in a technology

company and or a private, pre-IPO company.



More information is available on the Senior Compensation Lead, Equity & Share Plans role, and

you can discover lots more open positions at Monzo on our Job Board.

Director of Intelligent Industry Analytics, Capgemini Invent

The company: Capgemini Group’s innovation, design, and transformation powerhouse,

Capgemini Invent accelerates ideas into prototypes and scalable real-world solutions to help its

clients realise the future they want.

The job: The Director of Intelligent Industry Analytics role falls within the Analytics and AI team,

which collaborates with clients to improve their use of data and enable them to become truly

data-driven enterprises. You’ll be responsible for advancing the development of Capgemini

Invent’s Intelligent Industries Analytics capability, delivering greater value to clients through

innovative analytics which will drive operational improvements and minimise risk.

What you’ll need: Strong management consulting experience with proven success in AI, data

science or analytics, along with a proven track record in new business development / account

management for large clients, plus a proven ability to be successful in a matrixed organisation

and to enlist support and commitment from peers in selling and delivering consulting solutions.



Discover more about the The Director of Intelligent Industry Analytics role, or view more

openings at Capgemini Invent on our Job Board.

For many more open roles across sectors and specialisations, check out our Job Board