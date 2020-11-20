Three opens 20 new UK data centres as it ramps up network investment

Mobile network Three today launched 20 new data centres across the UK as it pours money into updating its network amid surging demand for high-speed connections.

Three said its new data centres will bring its network closer to customers, helping to improve speeds for applications such as gaming and video conferencing.

They will also increase reliability, as it gives the network more capacity to transfer traffic if one data centre is experiencing an issue.

Data centres are buildings used to house computer systems such as the cloud, and form a key part of the physical infrastructure required for telecoms networks.

Three said the expansion formed part of its plan to invest £2bn in upgrading its network and IT infrastructure.

“Our new data centres allow us to spread the network load across the country, and bring our customers closer to their data, meaning less lag,” said Three UK chief operating officer Susan Buttsworth.

“This investment will help us provide a better network experience for our customers, giving them better connectivity, every day.”

In addition to improving network services, data centres are also a valuable asset for telecoms providers, which are increasingly looking to cash in on their physical infrastructure.

Last week Three owner CK Hutchison closed a €10bn deal to sell its European mobile masts to Spanish infrastructure firm Cellnex.