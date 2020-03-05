Three boss Dave Dyson steps down after nine years

Mobile operator Three today announced that chief executive Dave Dyson will step down after nine years at the helm.



Dyson, who is stepping down for personal reasons, is the longest-serving boss of a UK telecoms firm. He will be replaced by Robert Finnegan, who is currently chief executive of the company’s Irish business.



Finnegan will retain his current role alongside the top job, which he will take over on 30 March.



Dyson joined Three’s parent company CK Hutchison in Hong Kong in 1998, before joining Three UK as finance director in 2006. He was appointed chief executive in 2011.



He will continue to serve in his current board roles and as an adviser to CK Hutchison.



It comes amid Three’s efforts to roll out 5G across the UK. The company was the last of the UK’s four major mobile operators to launch the next-generation network for consumers after its original plans were delayed.



Last month the company said it had tapped challenger broadband firm Cityfibre to help build its 5G network.



“We are always looking to create competitive advantages that support our growth aspirations,” said Canning Fok, managing director of CK Hutchison.



“5G is an exciting opportunity for both businesses and it’s a good time to pool our resources across the UK and Ireland to do that.”