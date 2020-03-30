Italian restaurant chain Carluccio’s and rent-to-own retailer Brighthouse both appointed administrators this morning, putting thousands of jobs at risk.



Carluccio’s has appointed FRP Advisory as administrator after forced restaurant closures following the outbreak of coronavirus, and ongoing pressures in the hospitality sector, led to it running out of cash.



Read more: Carluccio’s left on the brink as coronavirus threatens to cause permanent closures

FRP said it will use the government’s coronavirus jobs retention scheme to lay off most of Carluccio’s 2,000 employees while it assesses the company’s long-term options.



Options include “the opportunity to mothball the business utilising government support” as well as exploring the sale of all or part of the casual dining chain.

Geoff Rowley, joint administrator and partner at FRP, said: ”In the absence of being able to continue to trade Carluccio’s, in the short term, we are urgently focused on the options available to preserve the future of the business and protect its employees.”



Meanwhile, Grant Thornton has been appointed as administrator to Caversham Finance Limited, which traded as Brighthouse, and Caversham Trading Limited, the company’s logistics and engineering business.



Read more: Coronavirus: Easter egg crack down ‘overzealous’ enforcement of lockdown rules

In a statement the administrator said it will continue to trade the businesses “in line with government guidance as to remote working” or “in circumstances where we can provide for employee and customer safety”.

Brighthouse will not accept any new loans, but existing customers have been told to continue to make payments and servicing, warranties and insurance claims will be met “until further notice for essential items”.

