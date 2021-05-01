Thousands hit the dance floor in Liverpool to party like it's 2019

Thousands of clubbers returned to the dance floor last night for a Covid safety pilot event in Liverpool that saw partygoers head to a nightclub mask-free and with no social distancing.

Some 3,000 individuals turned out for the event, which took place at Circus nightclub in Liverpool, and required ticket holders to provide proof of a negative Covid test before being allowed in.

The event was part of a national research programme that looks at how venues could safely reopen. A similar event will take place this evening.

The clubbers were packed shoulder to shoulder, with photos and videos showing partygoers hugging and dancing together.

Those who attended were allowed to drink alcohol and encouraged to behave exactly as they would have done on a night out before coronavirus.

One attendee told Sky News she felt “like a kid on Christmas Eve” as she got ready to go out, while another said it felt “dead weird to be back around so many people and without masks”.

Organisers have stressed the event does not carry a risk to public health.