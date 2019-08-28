Thomas Cook set to receive £450m Fosun rescue package

Thomas Cook is close to agreeing a rescue deal with a major shareholder that could result in the company being taken off the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The travel operator is agreeing bailout terms with Chinese investment firm Fosun that will see it throw £450m into the ailing company for a 75 per cent equity stake.

Fosun will also acquire 25 per cent of Thomas Cook’s airline business, which it is trying to sell off to secure funds to ensure its survival.

Thomas Cook’s share price is down by nearly 15 per cent following the news.

The firm said the current intention of the board was to maintain its public status but added: “The implementation of the proposed recapitalisation may, in certain circumstances, result in the cancellation of the company’s listing.”

The deal, which Thomas Cook is aiming to secure in early October, needs to be agreed among all involved parties and by some of the firm’s key stakeholders.

Thomas Cook said last month that shareholders may be given the opportunity to inject investment into the firm alongside Fosun.

“The board continues to proceed on the basis that a recapitalisation, achieved with the support of shareholders, is the preferred means of securing the future of the group for all its stakeholders (including customers, suppliers and employees), while at the same time enabling the existing shareholders to continue to retain an investment in the company,” it said.

However, it warned that its recapitalisation plan could result in the “significant” dilution of existing shareholder interests in the airline business, “subject to feedback from creditors, the new money providers and other stakeholders”.

The £300m cash injection secured from its banks in May has been allowed to lapse, the firm said.

The news of the rescue deal follows a torrid financial time for Thomas Cook. In May the firm reported a £1.5bn half-year loss as the firm struggled with a bumper heatwave in Britain, Brexit uncertainty and rising fuel costs.

