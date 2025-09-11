This is why Starmer’s recent reshuffle is doomed to fail

Keir Starmer’s latest cabinet reshuffle was billed as a decisive break from his choppy first year in power. Yet this is less a bold national reset than a desperate rebrand. It is a last-ditch attempt to convince markets, media and Labour MPs that he still has control.

The reality is far harsher. With a majority but no mandate for the economic revolution that is required, pressure will continue to build on the fractures within the PM’s own party. The gathering fiscal crisis leaves financial markets in charge, no matter the names about the Cabinet table.

Angela Rayner’s dramatic exit just as parliament returned after the summer recess provided a useful catalyst for Starmer to finally pull the trigger on a long-anticipated reshuffle. But this push isn’t rooted in purpose so much as panic. The promotions and sideways moves that followed hardly inspire confidence even though Starmer hopes they will deliver the amorphous “change” that was their manifesto promise.

What happened in Starmer’s reshuffle?

Shabana Mahmood has been handed the Home Office, with the thankless task of making good on promises to “stop the boats”. Pat McFadden has been lumped with a sprawling super-department marrying Work & Pensions with Skills, expected to tackle both workforce inactivity and welfare reform in one fell swoop.

Yvette Cooper has been dispatched to the Foreign Office, while Douglas Alexander is resurrected as Scotland Secretary, with both appointments signalling safety over ambition. The return of Steve Reed at Housing and Emma Reynolds at Environment further underscores the mood that this is an exercise in rearranging insiders, not injecting fresh vision.

The reshuffle also saw promotions for a handful of junior ministers presented as evidence of fresh energy at the top. Darren Jones has been given the new role of “Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister” alongside the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, effectively making him Starmer’s representative on Earth.

Jonny Reynolds has been moved into the unenviable job of chief whip, tasked with imposing discipline on an increasingly restless parliamentary party. These shifts might look like bold steps to empower trusted operators, but they speak less to renewal than to consolidation. Rather than bringing in disruptive reformers, Starmer has chosen to surround himself with loyal lieutenants whose job is to enforce order and reinforce central control.

Starmer and his right-hand figure, McSweeney, are betting everything on delivery. But the public do not simply judge a government with a tick box report card on whether the elected representatives have delivered on their main concerns. Politics requires leadership and vision. With a new party forming on the left, a fresh leader for the Green Party, Reform UK gaining defectors and Labour’s internal tensions rising, the reshuffle won’t do the prime minister’s job for him.

If this really were a moment of reckoning, it would have demanded a far bolder approach. Yet when the dust settled, the changes looked cautious, even timid – more about preserving balance than confronting failure. Only two ministers were shown the door, one of them having resigned.

Starmer in hock to financial markets

Meanwhile, figures emblematic of Labour’s left-leaning core, such as Ed Miliband and Lisa Nandy, remain firmly in place. This is a powerful reminder that Starmer chose not to risk inflaming powerful factions within his own party. This will break out into the open now that Angela Rayner has gone, provoking a public and brutal contest to vote on her replacement over the exact period when the Budget is being prepared.

Far from resolving internal divides, this reshuffle will accelerate the splintering of the Labour Party. Starmer risks alienating both wings of his party. Progressives cannot accept any reforms that smack of austerity whilst centrists fear statist leftwing populism. Hanging over it all, markets demand fiscal rectitude.

Make no mistake: this is not Starmer’s show. The financial markets hold the strings, not Number 10.

Gilt investors are likely to show short shrift to the left of the Labour Party clamouring for wealth taxes rather than disciplined spending cuts. Starmer’s carefully calibrated reshuffle will be shot to pieces by another lurch higher in UK government bond yields.

For all the political drama, the reshuffle is ultimately superficial. There are plenty of recycled faces in new slots but it lacks the boldness required to tackle the deep-rooted fiscal and political emergency spiralling beneath it.

Without a clear mandate and unity within his party, Starmer’s gambit may only hasten the inevitable reckoning: deeper unrest, dwindling credibility, and perhaps ultimately, a crisis markets will not forgive.