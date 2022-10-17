This Is Why Imposter Syndrome Is Worse For Remote Workers

If you’ve ever had that stomach-clenching sense of inadequacy about work; you know, the one that precedes the little voice in your head that tells you that you’re no good at your job, you’re going to be found out any minute now, and that no one rates you, then you’ll be familiar with imposter syndrome.

In short, you feel like a fraud, despite all evidence to the contrary. First identified by Psychologists Suzanna Imes and Pauline Rose Clance in the 1970s, a 2020 study found that up to 82% of people – both men and women – can suffer from it at some point or other in their working lives.

What is bringing imposter syndrome back into the conversation now is the rise of its effects post-pandemic. As beneficial as remote working has been for so many, it is not without its negatives.

Isolating place

With 30% of the UK workforce working remotely at least once a week this year, this reduces face-time with managers and bosses and increases the need for workers to develop the resilience to work on their own. That can be an isolating place to be, and if you’re not receiving regular feedback and communication on your work and progress, it can be very easy to start to think your work (and, by extension, yourself) is just not good enough.

Team meetings where the majority of the group have their cameras off and where few people speak lead to a culture where one or two people dominate. Great ideas aren’t shared, people don’t feel comfortable speaking up, and they can also feel like they don’t have a clearly defined role on the call.

Additionally, a survey from Loom discovered that 91% of office workers say that their colleagues have misinterpreted their digital messages, and for a fifth of them, those misinterpretations have caused reprimands, demotions, or even firings. It’s no wonder that you may have pulled back a little on communication.

Mitigate it

Feeling wrong-footed and on edge are both perfect bedfellows for imposter syndrome. But there are things you can do to mitigate it. Ask your manager for a regular one-to-one where you can go over your work, ask for feedback and get an accurate gauge of your progress. Plus, if you aren’t working fully remote, aim to be in the office on at least one day of the week that is the same as the rest of your team. Do a working lunch, bounce ideas off each other, reinforce your shared bonds and showcase your expertise.

Lastly, if meetings are your bugbear, ask if they can be reduced or condensed. It’s a good idea to make sure each one has an agenda so everyone attending knows what the call is for, can stay on track and on time, and can speak to any relevant points.

