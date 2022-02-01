This is not just a settlement: M&S agrees deal with Aldi over caterpillar cake
Premium supermarket Marks & Spencer (M&S) has settled a long-running copyright dispute with Aldi over its iconic Colin the Caterpillar cake, after the German discounter altered the appearance of its lookalike version.
The spat between the two retailers made headlines last April when M&S logged a legal claim against the German discount grocer after it began selling a cake called Cuthbert the Caterpillar, which looked similar.
The companies reached a confidential agreement out of court last November, according to legal documents.
Both parties declined to comment on the terms of the arrangement.