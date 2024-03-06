This festival is still the best ski destination for party vibes

When it comes to cool ski breaks, they don’t get hipper than a trip to electronic music festival extraordinaire Snowbombing

Don’t miss Snowbombing for party vibes on the slopes

When it comes to cool ski breaks, they don’t get hipper than a trip to electronic music festival extraordinaire Snowbombing. The bash, Europe’s biggest snow and music festival, is celebrating its 24th anniversary this year, and as ever, returns to the beautiful Tyrolean town of Mayrhofen.

With its the perfect mix of mountain-based fun and luxury combined with killer beats, it’s the ultimate winter getaway for dance music fans who are also fond of winter sports or just being amongst the majesty of the snow capped Austrian Alps. The week-long festival bill is also bursting with the biggest names in club music, with this year’s line up including Fatboy Slim, Bicep, DJ Yoda, Joy Orbison as well as DJ sets from Confidence Man, Dub Pistols and Rudimental.

Things to know

Outside of the music and skiing (you can also learn to ski and snowboard here), Snowbombing features daily apres-ski parties, yoga sessions and comedy shows, plus activities such as the Snolympic games, chairlift speed dating, or you can take hikes, ebike rides, climb or even paraglide in the surrounding mountains.

Join the glamorous party people by staying at some of the resort’s luxury hotels, most with breathtaking views, featuring some of the most sumptuous spas in Austria, such as the sophisticated Sporthotel Manni with its rooftop pool, or the more traditional luxury of the Sylvansa Hotel with its own high end spa.

Mayrhofen also has around 30 eateries serving up all kinds of cuisines, from Tyrolean alpine favourites like wienerschnitzel, graukaspfandl, cheese soup, spaetzle noodles and wurst, to pasta and Spanish tapas. Obviously, you don’t want to miss out on sweet treats like apple strudel and kaiserschmarrn while you’re here too. And don’t miss pizza with views to die for at Penken Panorahma.

Don’t forget to pack

Your Goldbergh salopettes, Dope ski jacket and Moncler sunnies. And a costume. As is almost mandatory at festivals now, attendees will be encouraged to don fancy dress – the SB24 theme is “Decades: A Journey Through Time.” Maybe stash a box of electrolytes (just in case of a teeeeeny bit of dehydration).

Snowbombing, Mayrhofen, Austria, 8-13 April 2024