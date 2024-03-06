This Austrian ski resort might be Europe’s best for quiet luxury

On the outskirts of the Austrian Alpine resort of Lech, boutique hotel Severin*s is a snow globe of discreet elegance. A retreat for the glamorous, moneyed and celebrity guests that winter here it has just nine suites and one private residence, blending traditional wooden Alpine charm with Italian furnishings, sleek tech and contemporary art.

Fine dining and a spa elevates the ski holiday to even greater heights. Explore the pistes by day – by night enjoy fine wines by open fires or on private balconies overlooking twinkling panoramas of the wider ski area of Lech am Arberg, which encompasses the villages of Zürs, St. Christoph and St. Anton.

The luxe, understated mountain vibe is far from the traffic jam slopes and brash apres ski of other parts of the Alps. Here, hidden away in style on the edge of things, you don’t have to move mountains to find perfect peace.

Things to know

A wealth of well-groomed, largely intermediate slopes nearby matches the hotel’s generous, relaxed profile. For more adrenaline though, Lech offers heli-skiing, the only area in Austria to do so – and the chance to touch the top of the world on summits such as Mehlsack and Schneetäli-Orgelscharte.

Non-skiiers can also enjoy the sugar powder peaks at their own level, taking snowshoe hikes and sleigh rides through ancient pine forests. A lively local restaurant scene across tiny Tyrolean stone villages with onion domed churches includes exciting pop ups throughout the season.

Don’t miss traditional Austrian fondue, a hearty bowl of broth rather than stringy melted cheese though, guaranteed to warm you up. And listen out – the hills are alive with the sound of music in 2024, when the tenth edition of the Tanzcafe Alberg Music Festival takes place across the entire Alberg for the first time.

Don’t forget to pack

Up your ski gear game – Lech is no place for mismatched salopettes. Brands from Dior to Erin Snow offer jackets and trousers that stand up to the elements and the style council. All-in-one ski suits are also making a retro comeback with streamlined silhouettes such as those by Cordova.

