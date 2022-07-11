Then there were 11: Live TV debate for Tory leader to be held as Liz Truss throws hat into ring

Liz Truss

Sky News will host the first live television debate for the new leader of the Conservative Party and the next Prime Minister.

The news comes as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Foreign Office minister Rehman Chishti become the latest Tory candidates to join the race for the top spot, bringing the total number to 11.

A key pledge for Truss is to “start cutting taxes from day one”, committing to reversing April’s National Insurance rise.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is also expected to join the race later today.

The full list includes:

Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

Former health secretary Sajid Javid

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt

Attorney General Suella Braverman

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch

Backbencher Tom Tugendhat

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Foreign Office minister Rehman Chishti

Members of the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs will decide the rules under which the leadership contest will be held and how many names will be sent to Conservative members.

On 18 July, selected candidates will come together at the Sky News studios in West London for a live debate hosted by Kay Burley.

The contenders will face questions from a virtual studio audience, with the programme broadcast live and for free on Sky News channel 501, across Sky News’ digital channels, streamed on YouTube, and simulcast to our IRN Commercial Radio partners.

Commenting on the debate, Head of Sky News John Ryley said: “There has never been a more important time to reinvigorate the trust of voters in the office of the Prime Minister. This live TV debate on Sky News gives the candidates a chance to reconnect with millions by debating the major issues facing Britain. It presents a unique opportunity to re-engage a disillusioned electorate.”

The leadership contest will be decided by a national vote of the Conservative Party ballot membership.