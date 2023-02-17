The principle of crypto is amazing, declares Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves

The Matrix star Keanu Reeves says he believes in crypto, branding the principles underpinning it as ‘amazing’.

Discussing cryptocurrency, metaverse and NFTs as part of an extended interview with Wired over the upcoming John Wick 4 film, the 58-year-old Canadian was full of enthusiasm for decentralised finance.

“I think the principle, the ideas behind an independent currency, are amazing,” he said.

“These are amazing tools for exchanges and distribution of resources. So to pooh-pooh crypto, or the volatility of cryptocurrency, it’s only going to make it better in terms of how it’s safeguarded.”

Looking back at his work in The Matrix franchise, which began in 1999, the actor suggested that some of the ‘futuristic technology’ in the films now appears prophetic of crypto, NFTs and AI.

“I was trying to explain the plot of The Matrix to this 15-year-old once, and that the character I played was really fighting for what was real, and this young person was just like ‘who cares if it’s real?’,” he explained.

“People are growing up with these tools – we’re listening to music already that’s made by AI in the style of Nirvana, there’s NFT digital art. It’s cool, like, look what the cute machines can make!

“But there’s a corporatocracy behind it that’s looking to control those things. Culturally, socially, we’re gonna be confronted by the value of real, or the nonvalue. And then what’s going to be pushed on us? What’s going to be presented to us?”

As well as his obvious affection for crypto, the star also appears keen to understand and explore the metaverse.

“It’s this sensorium. It’s spectacle. And it’s a system of control and manipulation,” he says.

“We’re on our knees looking at cave walls and seeing the projections, and we’re not having the chance to look behind us. Or to the side.”

Last year, Reeves was involved in the launch of a project called the Futureverse Foundation – a not-for-profit charity committed to improving the digital and physical worlds through the support of diverse artists and creative communities.

It invests in underrepresented artists and creatives in order to build more diverse, equitable, and inclusive spaces in both the real world and the metaverse.

“It’s something my partner, Alexandra Grant, is really interested in, so I’m kind of riding her coattails,” he explained.

“I helped set up the launch. We’re trying to take this technology that people are interested in and give opportunities to artists with different viewpoints.”