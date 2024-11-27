The Notebook: T’is the season of goodwill and charity. Here’s how to make yours count

How to double your charity

Christmas is known as the season of goodwill. That’s borne out by the figures: 42 per cent of the British public say they are more likely to give money to good causes in December than at other times of the year.

So you may be starting to think about your charitable giving this festive season and perhaps wondering whether you can afford to give as much as you’d like, given the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Fortunately, there is a way to multiply your generosity. The charity I chair, Big Give, is about to launch what has become one of the biggest fundraising campaigns in the country.

The Big Give Christmas Challenge raised £33m in just one week last year, which means it’s up there with Comic Relief and Children in Need in terms of scale, and this year we’re hoping to smash that record. The campaign, which you will find at www.biggive.org, launches at midday next Tuesday, December 3rd, and runs till midday on December 10th.

Big Give has pioneered the concept of match funding, which means all public donations to the 1,269 charities that are participating this year will be doubled. So if you give £20 via Big Give, it becomes £40 for your chosen charity. There is a huge range of charities to choose from so whatever you are passionate about, we are confident there will be a charity to support. Some of my favourite charities are taking part such as Surfers Against Sewage, combatting pollution of our oceans, Go Live Theatre Projects, helping children grow and thrive through drama and UK Youth, ensuring all young people have access to youth services. All donations to these wonderful organisations will be doubled.

We are able to work this magic thanks to the support of our funding ‘champions’, typically philanthropists, foundations and companies.

This year, Big Give has secured a record-breaking £20m in match funds for the campaign, thanks to a number of generous champions including our own Reed Foundation. Our campaign has also garnered celebrity support from notable names such as David Harewood, supporting RADA, Sarah, Duchess of York (Prevent Breast Cancer), Peter Capaldi (Magic Breakfast), Deborah Meaden (Tusk) and our own ambassador Ruby Wax, who are all lending their voices to encourage public participation.

We’re incredibly appreciative of all those who have given via our campaigns, which have now raised over £300m. Please do check out the Christmas Challenge next week. We hope that your generosity will be contagious.

Some CV advice

Rachel Reeves has been in the spotlight over alleged inconsistencies in her CV. At Reed, we employ over 100 people to screen CVs for employers who take this very seriously. Our research indicates that 40 per cent of CVs contain errors or outright falsehoods. Some may be honest mistakes, but others are intentional. As someone who has spent a lifetime working in recruitment, my advice would be to make your career sound as impressive as possible but never tell an untruth on your CV. Even if you get away with it initially, these things have a habit of coming back to bite you later.

Becoming a podcaster

I have launched a new podcast, James Reed: all about business, made for people who get stuff done. We will be talking to entrepreneurs, business leaders, rainmakers and changemakers and there is a new episode every Monday. This week, I’m talking to Philip and Molly King, creators of the wonderful Other Voices musical festival taking place this weekend in Dingle, Co. Kerry. Laura Marling and other big names are playing and I will be there. It’s also possible to watch the performances on a Youtube livestream.

Let’s not turn away from the US

I don’t agree with those who argue that Donald Trump’s victory means we should be shifting alliances away from the US and tacking back towards the EU. Of course a good trading relationship with the EU is important, but the EU is likely to be in the crosshairs of a Trump-led tariff war rather than a smaller country like ours. Trump seems to like Britain, having a business here and talking often about his mother’s Scottish heritage. We would be well advised to seek out the strongest possible relationship with the US in the hope that he leaves us out of new tariffs.

What I’m listening to

I went to see Natalie Imbruglia and The Corrs play at the O2, and it was one of my favourite gigs of the year. The Corrs were as good as they ever were in their heyday, and perhaps even better with some incredible harmonies and a very powerful sound. Natalie’s was the best show I’ve seen her give (I’ve been to several of her concerts before). And I’m really enjoying her new live album ‘London – Live’, out this week, where she delivers classics from across her career, all recorded live in Shepherd’s Bush. I recommend checking it out. She’s an ageless and timeless musician with the type of feelgood sound that will lift morale on the greyest of winter days.