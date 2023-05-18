The Notebook: Matt Scheckner talks embracing AI, Brand Britain and Gen Z

AI has the potential to be the next frontier for creativity in the advertising industry, if we let it, thinks Scheckner (Getty images)

The notebook is a place for interesting people to say interesting things. Today, it’s Advertising Week chairman Matt Scheckner, currently hosting Advertising Week Europe.

AI will not be the death of creativity, so long as we embrace it

With every turn of the page, we are reminded just how much the world has changed and continues to do so. But with progress comes the concern of whether my industry or my job will be the next to be replaced by the latest technology.

For the past few weeks, the world has been flooded with headlines speculating which jobs are safe from AI, and who should start retraining. Perhaps nowhere is this being discussed more than within the creative industries. Can a machine ever truly create? Just a few months ago, this would more likely have been a question debated in the philosophy departments of London’s universities rather than in its creative shops. Yet quite a few pages have been turned in the past few months.

You might have spotted some futuristic 3D billboards and videos in your social media feed. For instance, Visit Denmark’s most recent ad featured an AI-modified Mona Lisa and Van Gogh, telling the viewer to do something better with their trip than lining up to watch them. You might expect me – an industry veteran with more than 20 years in the industry – to be hesitant about such developments, but you’re wrong.

I am convinced that change is a constant and the ones who succeed are those who embrace it – especially creatives. Digital marketing allowed companies to reach new audiences. Social media made brands grow stronger and interact with their customers. Likewise, AI has the potential to be a new frontier for creativity. At its core, embracing change is about finding optimism where it seems like none can be found, and being the proponent of action to foster positive change.

One constant not to undermine is that London’s indomitable spirit and boundless creativity are arguably the UK’s most enduring, prolific natural resource. For this very reason, Advertising Week Europe, which is taking place this week, is convening the best and brightest in the creative industries in London.

Coronation and Eurovision – a reminder of Brand Britain

With a new King crowned and 100,000 Eurovision fans flocking to the UK for the first time in 25 years, the island has been witness to seven days of cheer and celebration. As a New Yorker, it is easy to view Britain through the lens of the division brought on by Brexit. We must consider the very reason 10m Americans watched the coronation and attempted their own song contest. There is much to learn from Britain’s enduring appeal and much of this relies on the renaissance of the 2012 Olympic spirit.

Gen Z’s idealism a challenge for brands

Ad agencies, recruiters, and marketers are all struggling to get a grasp of ‘Who is Gen-Z?’. A recent study revealed that aspiring lawyers now look past the big law firms – once considered desirable workplaces. Unlike previous generations, Gen-Z is, broadly speaking, idealistic – choosing ethics over profit. For brands, this is a tricky generation to tap into. With short attention spans, they are also notorious scrutinizers of any brand claiming to be ‘green’ or ‘fair’ – indicating a new era for the industry. And rightfully so.

India carving an exciting future

I flew into London from India last week fresh off the news that it has recently surpassed China as the world’s most populous nation. You can certainly feel the future in Mumbai, an incredible city full of contrasts and extremes. India will replace China as the world’s leading centre of manufacturing and it’s no coincidence that so many great global C-Suite leaders are ex-patriots from India. I am excited to see what the future holds for the nation.