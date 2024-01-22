The Notebook: It’s time to regulate the regulators

Lucy McNulty, editor of the Following the Rules podcast

The City needs more visibility into the scale of its bad behaviour

The Financial Conduct Authority’s recent efforts to police finance firms’ handling of lapses in

their employees’ behaviour outside of their day job, or non-financial misconduct, more

closely, has left the industry hungry for more direction.



The announcement last week of a new FCA probe into sexual harassment and bullying at

the City’s banks and insurers follows the publication late last year of draft proposals

clarifying some of the behaviours that the regulator thought signified an individual was

unsuitable for a senior role in financial services.



Standard Chartered’s compliance chief Tracey McDermott told the Following the Rules

podcast that the draft measures, set to come into effect next year, would bring some much-

needed “consistency” to firms’ decision-making around City workers’ suitability to do their

jobs.



But McDermott said: “There is still scope for more clarity and more specificity.”

While clarifying rules is undoubtedly helpful, the industry would greatly benefit from more

insight into the scale and types of problematic behaviour common within the sector.

And the good news is that the regulator already has such data on hand.



As part of rules introduced to drive greater accountability in the sector’s top ranks, finance

firms must notify their supervisors if they take action against employees for failure to adhere

to the behavioural standards their role requires. Firms must also inform their regulators if

they have concerns around a senior worker’s fitness and propriety to do their job or if

anyone within their top ranks have left their post while under investigation.



And the regulator’s latest probes into non-financial misconduct will provide them with yet

more data to tap into.



Such mandatory disclosures provide an opportunity to establish current and historic volumes

of the most common types of interpersonal misbehaviour within the sector.

So let’s get some visibility into the scale of the problem.



If the City watchdog is serious about helping firms to stamp out such misbehaviour, it should

start by disclosing just how prolific it is.



Sharing such information with those tasked with addressing the City’s most problematic

behaviour, would go some way to helping them track their progress towards that goal.

Is the allure of Davos melting away?

The World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos has long been the

pinnacle of the business world’s conference circuit. But this year several prominent business

leaders opted to stay away. Those reported to be giving Davos a miss included John

Studzinski of fund giant Pimco, Hendrik du Toit of asset manager Ninety One and Dame

Anne Richards of investment manager Fidelity International. With so many rival conferences

worldwide and so much more focus on the climate damage caused by business travel, is

Davos finally losing its allure?

It’s time to decide how we regulate our regulators

The House of Lords’ Industry and Regulators Committee is set to publish the findings from

its inquiry into the relationship between regulators and the government in early

February. This report will kick-start a parliamentary debate on the best means to hold our

regulators to account. Such a debate cannot come soon enough.



Brexit prompted wholesale changes to the UK rulebook for financial services and handed the

City’s watchdogs a whole raft of new powers, but without the corresponding adjustments to

the checks and balances on how they go about their newly extended to-do list.



Efforts to introduce proposed ‘call in powers’ would have allowed lawmakers and Treasury

officials to force regulators to make, amend or revoke rules if doing so was deemed in the

public interest. But the move prompted concerns that politicians could use the amendment to

exert undue influence over UK regulators and that these powers could thereby compromise

the independence of our regulators. Ultimately, such concerns pushed the government to

shelve the proposals before they could be properly debated.



An opportunity to revisit this debate should be welcomed.

[AI] could change the course of history not necessarily for the good Basel Committee on Banking Supervision chair Pablo Hernández de Cos called for a co-ordinated

effort to address the risks arising from AI technology.

(Mis)conduct, Money and Reputation

This monthly podcast series from reputation specialists Lansons and law firm Katten offers

practical guidance on regulatory expectations when it comes to policing misconduct in the

finance sector.

Using some of the sector’s most prominent cases of suspected misconduct

as examples, the podcast hosts Lansons partner David Masters and Katten partner Neil

Robson work with guest experts to explain regulators’ approach to the situation in question

and outline the action points that should be drawn from that by both the watchdogs and the

workers they oversee.

This is a must-listen for anyone tasked with understanding regulatory requirements around conduct or managing the reputational fallout when things go wrong. But it’s also an engaging listen for anyone with an interest in financial services.