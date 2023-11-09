The most affordable Christmas dinner in a cost of living crisis

Aldi has emerged on top after finance experts at Cashfloat sought to uncover the cheapest supermarket in the UK to purchase your Christmas dinner in 2023.

Purchasing your Christmas dinner ingredients, including every favourite element from the turkey to the brussel sprouts, will cost you £29.88 at the supermarket.

This could cut your Christmas dinner expenditure in half compared to if you were to shop in Waitrose.

Aldi also sells the cheapest turkey of all the supermarkets analysed, costing £20.93 on average.

These results were found after Cashfloat analysed a list of the top 10 most popular UK supermarkets extracted from YouGov, along with the average price of ingredients to make a traditional British roast dinner.

Aldi also sat beside Waitrose as one of only two grocers to increase its number of shoppers year on year, attracting 207,000 more customers than last year.

Grocery price inflation has fallen below 10 per cent for the first time since July 2022 and now sits at 9.7 per cent for the four weeks to 29 October 2023, according to Kantar’s latest data.

Take-home grocery sales over the same period rose by 7.4 per cent compared with last year.

Grocery price inflation has finally dropped into single digits after 16 months of double digit growth, marking a big milestone for the British public and retailers.

However, while the drop to 9.7 per cent is positive news, consumers will still be feeling the pinch, as one third of Britain’s consumers told Consultancy.UK they’ll be spending less on on Christmas groceries this year.