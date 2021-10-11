The Met drops sexual assault claims against Prince Andrew after review

The Metropolitan Police has decided to drop sexual assault claims against Prince Andrew after reviewing a document released as part of a US case against the Duke.

The complainant, Virginia Giuffre, is seeking damages after alleging that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her three times while she was 17, after being trafficked to the UK by the Duke’s former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York, who has continuously denied the allegations, was official served with the papers at the beginning of September, but his legal team disputed the claim.

The Met will also take “no further action” in relation to allegations against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and British socialite, that she aided in trafficking, grooming and abused women and girls in the UK, Channel 4 News first reported.

The force said it “reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021” and decided “no further action will be taken”.

Lawyers for Ms Virginia Giuffre have urged the Metropolitan Police to uphold their promise that ‘no one is above the law’.