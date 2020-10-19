The Long Weekend: Take in a bird's-eye view of London at hip new hotel Treehouse

International travel may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a slice of luxury on your own doorstep. Why not try get a new angle on London with a stay in the sky at hip new hotel opening Treehouse London.

The weekend

Designed to feel like you are in an actual treehouse, it’s fitting that the rooms in the new eco-conscious Treehouse London give far-reaching views over the skyline of the city, as if you are peering out from your own nest.

Read more: Ditch the train and test drive a Range Rover Sport on a long weekend at the Victoria Inn

Found in Langham Place, a few paces north of Oxford Circus, the London opening is the first from the US-based Treehouse brand, which in turn is the younger, funkier sister label to 1 Hotels.

With properties already in New York, LA and Miami, and a slew of launches cropping up across the world, the 1 Hotels chain already has a hip following due to its sustainable initiatives and natural décor and, with its added ‘fun-factor’, Treehouse looks set to follow its lead.

The stay

The 15th-floor check-in sets the scene. The eclectic lobby space is part retro – rocking chair, 1970s bamboo screen – and part eco-chic – cork-tiled living walls with bird boxes and reclaimed wooden floor.

Rooms echo this with an added industrial aesthetic: there are unfinished concrete ceilings and walls, black Crittall framing to the showers, and metal shelving. Fun touches also run throughout, with bright vintage furniture, nostalgic cuckoo clocks and cushions shaped like toadstools and sloths.

Read more: What the new London lockdown measures mean for YOU

There is also plenty of whimsy with window seats adorned with 1950s annuals to look through, Paddington Bears perched on shelves and turntables with a curated selection of vinyl. Following through with the tree theme, sustainability is at its core, so there are triple-filtered water taps in the corridors and glass bottles to take back to your room, organic cotton sheets and locally-sourced, large-sized bottles of toiletries, which are refillable.

Don’t miss

The Nest, Treehouse’s rooftop bar with 360 degree views across London. There’s an indoor lounge, with a verdant ceiling complete with clouds of hanging plants, and an outside wrap-around terrace, which will no doubt be heaving come summer. The soundtrack is chilled-Latino tunes and there is a decent ‘small bites’ menu and inventive cocktail menu, all themed around birdlife (the Snow Owl, with Takamaka coconut, rum, pineapple, and coconut water, is a good starting point)

The food

Found on the 15th floor, Treehouse’s Madera offers a modern take on Mexican cuisine. The sister restaurant to LA restaurant-of-the-moment, Toca Madera, it offers glorious views as you eat and a party vibe with resident DJ.

Dishes are meant to be shared and starters include some mean Empanadas Oaxaca and some of the best guacamole you will ever taste. There are inventive salads and raw dishes (try the Ceviche Trio) for the health-conscious, while the ‘Rocks’ section – entrees cooked over hot lava stones – bring an element of drama to the table. It also has a brilliant vegan menu with a host of delicious options.

Ask about

Treehouse hotel is hot on offering on-trend guest experiences. There are resident horticulturalists, for example, who give tours of local gardens, and imaginative events, such as live podcasts, morning rooftop yoga and party brunches. In-house ‘fun-finders’ can also reveal local insider secrets.

If you are in a rush, grab an artisan coffee, kombucha and freshly-baked pastries in the ground-floor Backyard. With exposed wood and branches, it has a magical, fairy-tale feel to it.

• Rooms begin at £229, treehousehotels.com; 14-15 Langham Pl, Marylebone, W1B 2QS; 020 7580 0111