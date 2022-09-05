‘The law of Karma works’: India overtakes former ruler Britain as fifth biggest economy

Indian residents shop under tarpaulin at stalls at the book market on Bankim Chatterjee Street (Photo by Rebecca Conway/Getty Images)

India has overtaken its former ruler Britain to become the world’s fifth largest economy.

A billionaire tycoon said the news shows the “the law of Karma works”, after the International Monetary Fund made the announcement this week.

India’s economy grew seven per cent in the last three months, according to calculations based on US dollars, Fox News reported.

Anand Mahindra, the billionaire chairman of the Mahindra Group was quick to respond to the news, saying it was how “the law of Karma works.”

He said it was “news that would have filled the hearts of every Indian that fought hard & sacrificed much for freedom”, with independence gained in 1948 as Britain rolled back its empire.

“A silent but strong reply to those who thought India would descend into chaos. A time for silent reflection, gratitude.”

While India’s economy is booming, the UK continues to struggle with a cost of living and energy crisis which is expected to push it into recession.

India now sits behind the economies for the US, China, Japan and Germany.