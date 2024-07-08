The Imaginary is a family anime film up there with Studio Ghibli

Studio Ponoc is a relatively young Japanese animation studio, started in 2015 by former Studio Ghibli producer Yoshiaki Nishimura. It’s first release, Mary and The Witch’s Flower, was a delightful feature debut that retained a lot of the Ghibli elements while creating its own sense of wonder. The studio’s follow up, The Imaginary, continues that delight.

The film is set in a world where imaginary beings are invented by the living, following Rudger, an imaginary boy who is the creation of a girl called Amanda. After learning that he can cease to exist if Amanda forgets him, he searches to find a solution. Facing new dangers, he embarks on a journey to find The Town of Imaginaries, where forgotten beings can live safely.

The film mixes childlike creativity with deeper themes, as scenes where Amanda creates the most wonderful world are coupled with subplots about grief. It’s an intelligent way to go about it, making the story more than a clever concept and something that people of all ages can access emotionally. The narrative can become slightly crowded at times, but as you imagine from the studio’s previous work the remarkable animation keeps your jaw agape throughout.

The dubbed version features a number of recognisable voices, from Marvel star Hayley Atwell to Succession’s Jeremy Swift. Pleasingly, given much of the film is based in Amanda’s parents’ book shop, there is an appearance from Levar Burton, best known in the US for his Reading Rainbow educational show. However, whether dubbed or subtitled, the magic comes through.

It may be a while before any Studio Ponoc film escapes the comparisons with Studio Ghibli, particularly to western audiences that may not be as deeply involved in the genre. However, The Imaginary is the type of family film that transcends the worn-out tropes of Hollywood animation, giving everyone plenty to think about, and feel.

• The Imaginary is out in cinemas and on Netflix now