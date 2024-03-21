Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

The Goodness of Nicaragua

Nicaragua has emerged in recent years as the preferred destination in Central America, the Land of Lakes and Volcanoes. This country, impregnated with charm, will captivate you with the cordiality and generosity of its people, whose qualities are forged in a rich ethnic diversity and a distinctive multilingualism.

Enjoy exceptional holidays immersed in a wonderful environment, backed by being the safest country in the region. Let Nicaragua seduce you with its magic, where each corner offers an invitation to explore authentic landscapes and experience the unique hospitality that defines this land of wonders.

Embraced by lush nature, more than 57% of its national territory is designated as a protected area. Nicaragua holds 7% of the world’s biodiversity, with beaches stretching along the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, majestic mountains, serene lakes, picturesque lagoons, winding rivers, captivating islands and imposing volcanoes.



Here, more than 700 species of birds find their home, including on two beaches where turtles nest massively, contributing to the conservation of five of the seven known species. Four biosphere natural reserves enrich the diversity of flora and fauna, consolidating Nicaragua as a natural paradise.

Immerse yourself in the wonders of the Nicaraguan beaches! With about 500km of coastline, Nicaragua offers an unparalleled beach experience, extending from the Pacific coast to the Caribbean. Discover hidden bays, picturesque lagoons, tropical islands, serene ponds, wildlife reserves, stunning cliffs and beaches ranging from rocky sands to flat extensions with quiet or more agitated waves, ideal for surf lovers.



The characteristic dark sand of the Pacific beaches, resulting from volcanic activity crossing the country, sets a unique landscape. Along the West coast, you will find a wide tourist offer that covers around 4,000 local businesses among which hotels, bars, restaurants and resorts.

This coastal landscape becomes an ideal tourist circuit for surf lovers, offering romantic sunsets and the opportunity to connect with the lively nature of each place, all accompanied by the warm hospitality of the local people and authentic flavours coming from the ocean.



Discover the magic of the Nicaraguan Caribbean, a hidden treasure and a virgin land that unfolds a series of beaches to explore, offering the most virgin jewels of Central America. This paradise corner becomes our pride as a National Tourist Heritage Site, highlighting Great Corn Island and Little Corn Island as authentic hidden treasures of Nicaragua.



On these paradise islands made of white sand and crystal-clear waters, the serenity of the surroundings creates the perfect setting to immerse yourself in nature and appreciate the lush flora and fauna of this portion of Nicaragua. An idyllic haven for the traveler in search of tranquility and authenticity, the white sandy beaches seduce you with the invitation to swim, participate in water sports such as snorkeling, diving and fishing in the open sea, or simply give yourself to relaxation.



Each corner of these islands is a magical escape where the connection with nature becomes a unique experience, promising unforgettable moments of serenity and adventure.

However, natural wealth does not stop there; ponds and estuaries serve as shelters for migratory birds, while lakes, lagoons, rivers and waterfalls unfold in various shapes and sizes.



The imposing Lake Cocibolca, considered the largest in Central America, houses the archipelago of Solentiname and 274sqm-island formed by the volcanoes Concepción and Maderas.



Ometepe, the world’s largest volcanic island in a freshwater lake, is distinguished by its two majestic volcanoes, Concepción and Madeiras. As you climb to its peaks, you will marvel at freshwater waterfalls and you will be able to contemplate petroglyphs left by the first inhabitants. In the Maderas crater, a lagoon lies in the middle of a peaceful forest landscape.

This stunning island not only embroideres with its stunning landscapes, but also boasts of white sandy beaches and notable oases like Ojo de Agua and Charco Verde Nature Reserve, wrapped in captivating legends.



In addition, the bird sanctuary Rio Istián, situated between the imposing volcanoes Concepción and Madeira, gives a distinctive touch to this region.

Explore the wonders of northern Nicaragua, where waterfalls such as El Salto La Bujona, Cascada de la Luna and El salto La Estanzuela await you. Envelop yourself in the freshness and exuberance of the mountains, marvel at imposing waterfalls and participate in exciting sporting activities such as kayak, swimming, canopy, rappel and pedal boat rides.

Don’t miss the Rio Coco Geopark, recognized by UNESCO as the first in Central America, with 12 geo-sites of geological and landscape relevance. Discover the National Monument Somoto Canyon, an amazing geological formation with a 5-kilometre tour that offers landscapes, rivers, waterfalls and natural sights. Join this innovative tourist offer and let yourself be captivated by the incomparable beauty of Nicaragua.

The Masaya Volcano National Park, a natural jewel of Nicaragua, invites you to immerse yourself in an unparalleled geothermal and ornithological spectacle. This park houses the stunning Santiago crater, with dimensions of 500 meters wide and 200 meters deep, from where constant columns of smoke and gas emanate, creating a surreal view that captivates visitors.

The experience intensifies during the night, when the lava shines at the bottom of the crater, offering a stunning light spectacle that is engraved in the memory of those who have the privilege to witness it.



In addition to its fascinating volcanic activity, the Masaya Volcano National Park is a sanctuary for bird observers. Permanent and migratory birds find refuge in this diverse environment. From majestic caviots to colorful quetzales, the park offers a variety of species that delight ornithology lovers.



Start planning your dream holiday now : https://www.visitnicaragua.us/

e-mail: rrss@intur.gob.ni

social media: https://www.facebook.com/visitnicaragua

https://www.instagram.com/visitanicaragua/

https://www.youtube.com/user/visitanicaragua





Address : American School, 1 block west and 2 blocks north, Lomas de Monserrat, Managua, Nicaragua., PO. Box 13043

Telephone: + 505 2254 5191 0



