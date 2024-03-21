Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Embracing Adventure and Tranquility: Discover Nicaragua’s Charm

“Nicaragua, the land of lakes and volcanoes, located in the heart of Central America with a tropical climate all year, is the perfect place for those looking for new experiences. The hospitality of its people is our main product, manifesting in security and a tranquil environment that translates into peace and harmony.

The United Kingdom is the fifth country from Europe in terms of tourist arrivals in Nicaragua, with a 57% increase in 2023 compared to the previous year. Nicaragua stands out for safety and a variety of natural and cultural destinations. Its geographical location, excellent roads, and the beauty of the country offer enriching experiences.

Tourism in Nicaragua has grown, surpassing tourist arrivals from the COVID-19 period, and air connections with main markets have been restored. Our government and the private sector have improved infrastructure, including access and roads to new attractions. The Costanera Highway and Punta Huete International Airport in San Francisco Libre, Managua, are key projects enhancing tourism and connectivity.

Our international strategic plan includes press and fam trips, marketing, advertising, participation in international fairs, roadshows, alliances with airlines, and promoting Central American Multi-destinations with CATA. We aim to make digital campaigns, press trips, participate at LATA Expo, WTM London, and other activities, supported by a coordinated public-private sector model that boosts entrepreneurship and revitalizes the local economy for international tourism.

We warmly welcome UK visitors to discover the unique charm of Nicaragua

Ana Carolina García Tijerino

Marketing and Promotion Director – INTUR