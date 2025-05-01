The Friend review: Naomi Watts stars in celebration of pets

Dogs are a guaranteed tear-jerker. Cities can be blown to pieces in action movies, but the unwritten rule is that the cute dog must make it out ok. In dramas, they often help us understand the human experience, something that is illustrated beautifully in comedy-drama The Friend.

Naomi Watts plays Iris, a teacher and writer whose mentor (Bill Murray) passes away. He leaves her Apollo, his giant Great Dane with a penchant for chaos. Grieving and facing eviction for this new addition, Iris goes on a journey of self-discovery to find out what she really wants.

Based on the novel by Sigrid Nunez, this exploration of loss is delivered in a cosy and palatable way. The story is set on the crisp and bright streets of New York, portraying the city with a picture postcard warmth that only exists in movies. Much of the fun comes from Watts and her four-legged co-star’s bonding, with the beleaguered Iris realising she is the “emotional support human” for this lost pup. Aside from the slapstick shenanigans, there’s a humanity to the script and performances that will inspire laughter and tears, even if the truly deep questions are left unanswered.

Always one to throw herself into the role, Watts is endlessly watchable in a busy lead performance. Never coming across as pompous or self-involved, her journey to finding acceptance gathers momentum in a way that will be relatable to many. Murray exists in a similar manner to his public persona, playing a wry but wise mentor, whose flaws begin to surface as those who knew him become closer.

A slight but endearing tale, The Friend is a celebration of the effect pets have on us, particularly in the darkest of times. While not an award contender, the film speaks to very big feelings through the medium of a wagging tail.

The Friend is in cinemas from April 25.